Ekadasi celebrated with pomp, gaiety

Tandur: Devotees in large numbers thronged Sri Devi Bhudevi Sametha Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Dastagiripeta on Monday on account of Vykunta Ekadasi.

Priests Venkatachary Sukravara, Raghavachary and Purandhara Chary performed special poojas to the presiding deities of the temple. Temple organizers Gurushetty Srinivasulu, Gopalakrishnulu made arrangements to accommodate devotees. The temple wore splendid looks with the illumination.