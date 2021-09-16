Elect BJP to bring Rama Rajyam in Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Kamareddy: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday called upon the people to unite for the establishment of Rama Rajyam in Telangana under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was leading the Praja Sangrama Yatra reached Nagireddypet Pocharam in Kamareddy district on Wednesday. Kamareddy district BJP president Arunatara, former MLA Ravinder Reddy and BJP State executive member Banala Lakshmareddy, BJP, RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, BJYM, Kisan Morcha, Mahila Morcha and ABVP ranks thronged Pocharam village to welcome the MP.

As a part of the padayatra, Bandi Sanjay organised a Rachhabanda programme in Pocharam village and interacted with women on the problems they were facing. They complained that the cultivating lands were turned into disputed lands under the rule of TRS government. Though the government had taken Sethuwar and Pahani from Dharani for the RSR re-survey, the settlement had not been done yet, they rued. They also complained to the MP that the government had not yet provided them with double bedroom houses.

The elderly, single women, the disabled and beedi workers also took it to the notice of the BJP State chief that the government had failed to provide them pensions. After hearing their grievances, the MP said that the Dharani portal was not working properly, resulting in land encroachment by landlords in the State. He assured that their problems would be solved once BJP came to power in the State.

Addressing a public meeting at Negireddypeta, Sanjay Kumar slammed TRS, Congress, TDP and the Communists for ignoring backward people. He urged the people to vote for BJP in 2023 elections for the development of the State.