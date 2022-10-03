Election Code of Conduct comes into effect

Nalgonda: The Election Code of Conduct came into effect in both Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir districts soon after the Central Election Commission released the notification for Munugodu bypoll.

Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy issued orders that the Election Code had come into force in both districts from Monday. It may be noted that Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri- Bhongir District is part of Munugodu constituency. He warned that legal action would be taken against those who violate the election code.

As per the schedule, nominations will be received from October 7 to October 14. Nominations will be scrutinized on November 15. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 17. Elections will be held on November 3, whereas, the results will be announced on November 6.