Election for DCC president being conducted transparently: Kavya

Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya stated that the election of the district Congress party president is being conducted in a transparent manner.

She participated in the Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan programme held in Parakala town, under the chairmanship of local MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, along with AICC observers for Hanumakonda and Warangal districts, Navjyoti Patnaik, and Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, the MP said that the welfare of all sections of society is the goal of the Congress party. She emphasised that those who have worked honestly and sincerely for the party will be given due opportunities.

The MP added that the Congress party is committed to working for the welfare of youth, women, tribals, and marginalised communities. She also stated that the Congress party moves forward with the objective of serving people, irrespective of caste, religion, or wealth.