Live
- Complete all pending works by Dec, Sunitha tells babus
- Nomination rush in Jubilee Hills: 20 contestants file papers
- JH by-poll:KCR hands over B-form to Maganti Sunitha
- BRS launches innovative campaign for Jubilee Hills Assembly by-poll
- SC certificates for Madasi Madari Kuruba community demanded
- Dinakar defends public private partnership in medical education
- SBI opens new branch at Cherlopally
- BRS, Cong get locked in verbal over Sunitha’s public display of ‘emotion’
- Asaduddin Owaisi slams BRS for neglecting Jubilee Hills ahead of by-poll
- Vote theft: KTR skewers Cong for deploying dubious methods
Election for DCC president being conducted transparently: Kavya
Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya stated that the election of the district Congress party president is being conducted in a transparent manner.She...
Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya stated that the election of the district Congress party president is being conducted in a transparent manner.
She participated in the Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan programme held in Parakala town, under the chairmanship of local MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, along with AICC observers for Hanumakonda and Warangal districts, Navjyoti Patnaik, and Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy.
Addressing the gathering, the MP said that the welfare of all sections of society is the goal of the Congress party. She emphasised that those who have worked honestly and sincerely for the party will be given due opportunities.
The MP added that the Congress party is committed to working for the welfare of youth, women, tribals, and marginalised communities. She also stated that the Congress party moves forward with the objective of serving people, irrespective of caste, religion, or wealth.