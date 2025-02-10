Election staff should strictly follow the rules given by the Election Commission

Wanaparthy District: As part of the preparations for the upcoming local body elections, a district-level master training program was organized for mandal-level master trainers at the IDOC National Informatics Center on Monday morning, in which District Collector and Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered that the rules and regulations given by the Election Commission should be strictly followed in the conduct of elections and that the polling staff should not be allowed to act as they please. He said that the election management training given by the district-level master trainers on the conduct of elections should be well understood and training should be given to the election staff at the mandal level. Therefore, he advised that all the doubts at any level of training should be cleared.

Master Trainer Srinivas trained the mandal trainers. Similarly, since local body elections are conducted through ballot papers, the election rules and regulations were physically shown, as the ballot box should be opened and sealed.

Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, D.P. O Suresh, ZP CEO Yadaya, Master Trainer Srinivas, and Mandal Trainers participated.