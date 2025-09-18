Electricity ADE jailed in disproportionate assets case

Hyderabad: The Nampally Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has ordered a 14-day judicial remand for Ambedkar Erugu, an Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) in the Electricity Department, who is accused of holding assets that exceed his declared income. Following his appearance before the court on Wednesday, the accused was placed in judicial custody and shifted to Chanchalguda jail.

On Tuesday, ACB officials conducted simultaneous searches at 15 locations belonging to Ambedkar Erugu and his relatives. During the raids, authorities found Rs 2.18 crore in cash at a benami’s location. The searches also uncovered several properties, including a flat in Serilingampally, a G+5 building in Gachibowli, a company named Amthar chemicals on 10 acres of land, six prime residential open plots in Hyderabad, a farm, and two cars. In addition, officials seized gold articles from his residence and discovered bank deposits worth Rs 78 lakh.

The searches revealed that the officer had acquired the movable and immovable properties by abusing his official position. The raids are still ongoing, and the market value of the assets is expected to be much higher than the official valuation. Based on these findings, the ACB arrested Ambedkar Erugu and presented him before the court, where the judge ordered his judicial remand for 14 days.