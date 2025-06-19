Live
Eligible families in KCR’s adopted village get Indiramma Houses
Revenue Minister to distribute sanction letters in Vasalamarri village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district
Hyderabad: Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday announced that the Congress government has sanctioned Indiramma houses to all eligible families in Vasalamarri village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, the village once adopted by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
The Minister, who is set to personally distribute sanction letters to 205 beneficiaries on Thursday, said the Congress government under CM Revanth Reddy is standing by those who were ‘betrayed’ in the name of development during the previous BRS regime. “On November 1, 2020, then CM KCR adopted Vasalamarri village. Later, on June 22, 2021, he held a Gram Sabha and shared a community meal with the villagers, promising to develop it into a ‘Golden Vasalamarri’ and build double-bedroom houses for every family. However, KCR failed to keep his word, as not a single house was built during his tenure. Worse, several homes were demolished on either side of the road for the expansion of the route to KCR’s farmhouse, leaving many families homeless. Those affected have been living in makeshift huts and tents ever since. They lost what little they had, and the promise of a model village remained just that, a promise,” Ponguleti recalled.
Criticising former Chief Minister KCR, Minister Ponguleti said, “Vasalamarri clearly shows how people’s hopes were used for political gain. KCR said he would set an example for the whole country, but he couldn’t even fulfil promises in the village he adopted.”
The Minister said that under CM Revanth Reddy’s directive, a fresh survey was conducted in the village, and 205 eligible families were identified for Indiramma housing.
“These houses have now been sanctioned. I will personally hand over the approval letters to the beneficiaries,” he said.
The Minister reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to welfare and inclusive development, stating that the Indiramma housing initiative is being revived to ensure that no deserving family is left without a home.