Endowment dept officials welcome Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamiji

Hyderabad: Officials from the Telangana Endowment Department gave a ceremonial welcome to Sri KanchiKamakotiPeethadhipathi, Sri SriSriVijayendraSaraswati Swamiji, as he entered the state on his way to Kurnool and Jadcharla for the upcoming Kumbhabhishekam ceremony in Hyderabad.

The reception took place on Tuesday near the Pullur Toll Plaza, the symbolic gateway to Telangana. Acting on the instructions of the Endowment Department Commissioner, priests from the Sri JogulambaBalaBrahmaswara Swamy Temple and Sri Jammulamma Temple, along with Executive Officer Purandara Kumar, organised the welcome with full traditional honours. The priests performed customary rituals and offered prayers, while devotees and officials gathered to receive Swamiji’s blessings.