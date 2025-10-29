  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Endowment dept officials welcome Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamiji

Endowment dept officials welcome Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamiji
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Officials from the Telangana Endowment Department gave a ceremonial welcome to Sri KanchiKamakotiPeethadhipathi, Sri...

Hyderabad: Officials from the Telangana Endowment Department gave a ceremonial welcome to Sri KanchiKamakotiPeethadhipathi, Sri SriSriVijayendraSaraswati Swamiji, as he entered the state on his way to Kurnool and Jadcharla for the upcoming Kumbhabhishekam ceremony in Hyderabad.

The reception took place on Tuesday near the Pullur Toll Plaza, the symbolic gateway to Telangana. Acting on the instructions of the Endowment Department Commissioner, priests from the Sri JogulambaBalaBrahmaswara Swamy Temple and Sri Jammulamma Temple, along with Executive Officer Purandara Kumar, organised the welcome with full traditional honours. The priests performed customary rituals and offered prayers, while devotees and officials gathered to receive Swamiji’s blessings.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick