Ensure fitness of student transport vehicles: SP

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Rohith Raju on Saturday urged school and college managements to pay special attention to the fitness and safety of vehicles used for transporting students, stressing the need for collective efforts to prevent road accidents.

Speaking at a coordination meeting with officials of the Transport Department at the district police office, the SP said police and transport authorities must work in close coordination during the National Road Safety Month 2026 to reduce road accidents in the district.

He said that as part of the month-long programme, from January 1 to January 31, accident-prone locations in the district should be identified in advance and appropriate cautionary signboards installed at such places. Regular vehicle inspections and awareness programmes should be conducted to ensure that motorists strictly follow traffic and road safety rules, he added.

The SP emphasised that buses and other vehicles used by schools and colleges must comply with all prescribed safety norms. He also directed officials to conduct continuous checks against drunk driving and rash driving and take strict action as per law.

