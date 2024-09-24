Ensure Uninterrupted Water Supply - Mission Bhagiratha DE Hemalatha

Nagarkurnool: To ensure the supply of safe drinking water to villagers, Mission Bhagiratha DE Hemalatha announced that training would be provided for four days to repair pipeline leakages, moving away from dependence on external help.

She inaugurated the training sessions in Lingala, Balmoor Mandal, under the Achampet constituency of Nagar Kurnool district on Tuesday. During her address, Hemalatha emphasized the importance of training for repairing hand pumps and fixing pipeline leaks, stating that it would greatly benefit the staff.

She assured that all necessary facilities would be provided for effective training and urged everyone to make the most of this opportunity. Hemalatha also requested that there be no interruptions in the water supply for the public at any time. The event was attended by Sridhar Rao, Sudhakar Singh, and other staff members.