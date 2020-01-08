Enthusiasts Beware !: Kite flying with Chinese manja can land you in jail

Hyderabad: State Principle Conservator of Forests (PCCF), R Shobha said that kite flying with glass-coated Chinese manja and causing the death of a wild animal and bird will invite imprisonment of three to seven years.

She spoke at a meeting held with the NGOs, volunteers and Forest officials to discuss the implementation of orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT), imposing a ban on the use of synthetic glass coasted manja in kite flying during Sankranthi festival.

As part of implementing the NGT orders, it was decided to take up a campaign to create awareness among people with a slogan for the occasion-'This Sankranthi, let birds fly along with the kites".

She said that the NGT ordered a total ban on nylon or synthetic material coated with glass material in kite flying. It also prohibited manufacture, sale, storage and purchase of synthetic manja.

Violators of the same will invite a penalty under the Environmental Protection Act, 1986 and imprisonment up to 5 years and fine up to Rs 1 lakh, or both.

In case of injured wild animals and birds, the penalty under section – 51 of Wildlife (protection) Act, 1972 is imprisonment of 3 to 7 years and a fine not less than Rs 10,000, she added.

Continuing its efforts since 2016, this time too, the Forest department will be organising five mobile teams during Sankranthi, covering different parts of the city, consisting of Forest officials and NGOs to create awareness and to ensure implementation of the ban.

Letters will be addressed to all District Collectors, SPs, conservators, District Forest Officers and Forest Divisional Officers to implement the ban orders.

The participating members suggested that the Forest department to address all the organisations who are conducting kite festivals not to use banned thread.

The department has decided to provide posters to all the NGOs and volunteers in three languages English, Telugu and Urdu and assured more such posters on demand.