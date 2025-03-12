Entries invited for Gaddar film awards from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Gaddar film awards will be taking into consideration films since the formation of Telangana State, apart from the awards under various categories which are already announced. An award will be given to the best film each year starting from 2013.

According to Telangana Film Development Corporation, since the previous government has not given film awards since 2013, they will also be taken into account and an award will be given to the best film each year. As the government has already invited applications for the prestigious awards, the candidates can apply beginning from March 13.

The Gaddar awards will be replacing Nandi awards of the Unified Andhra Pradesh. From 2025, the government has decided to give away these awards on Ugadi. The modalities for the awards have been finalised.

For the year 2024, Gaddar Awards will be given to films in the categories of Best Feature Film, Children’s Film, National Integration Film, Environment, Historical Heritage and others. To encourage young talent, awards and cash incentives will be given in the categories of first feature film, social impact film, documentary film, short film, and animation film. Awards will also be given to film journalists who penned books and analytical articles on Telugu cinema, said Corporation Chairman Dil Raju.