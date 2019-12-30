Eradicate child labor from society: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu

Asifabad: District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu told the officials concerned to conduct Operation Smile strictly, which will be held from January 1 to 31, to eradicate the child labor system from the society.



Speaking at a co-ordination meeting at the Collector's conference hall in Asifabad on Monday, he explained about the precautions to be taken during the operation and wanted the officials to conduct the Operation Smile strictly. The duty officials were told to identify school dropouts, missing children and child labourers, who are working in brisk industries, hotels, cinema halls. They were also directed to create awareness on Dial 1098 and 100 (tollfree numbers) among the people and how to get help from officials and to conduct sudden attack. The Collector ordered the officials to take strict action against those, who appoint child labourers.

He released posters of sixth phase of Operation Smile on the occasion. District Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhendra, District Welfare Officer Savitri, Labour Officer Mazarunnisa Begum, District Educational Officer Panini, DCPO Mahesh, BRB coordinator Chandrakala, DCPO Surekha and others were present.