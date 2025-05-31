Erection of Superstar Krishna's Statue Halted in Mahabubnagar After Complaint by Social Activist

Mahabubnagar: The much-anticipated installation of a statue of late actor Superstar Krishna at the DEO Office Junction in Mahabubnagar has been halted, following a complaint by Nenu Saitham social activist Diddi Praveen Kumar. The Mahabubnagar Municipal Commissioner, Maheshwar Reddy, acted on the representation and issued a formal notice directing that the statue should not be installed.

Earlier, C. Ramesh Babu, District President of Krishna Mahesh Fans Association, had attempted to erect the statue in honour of the iconic actor. However, their efforts faced stiff opposition from social activists, and the matter soon reached the attention of the Municipal Commissioner. Citing Supreme Court guidelines on public installations, the commissioner issued a written order halting the statue’s erection, reinforcing that such installations without proper permissions were in violation of legal norms.

Diddi Praveen Kumar, who has been actively voicing concerns against the move, welcomed the official action. He stated that the proposal to install the statue not only lacked proper approvals but also blatantly disregarded existing rules and Supreme Court directives. Expressing satisfaction over the municipal intervention, Praveen Kumar affirmed that their legal fight would continue until the statue is fully removed from the DEO Office Junction area.

He further urged the public to stand by the cause, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the rule of law. The Nenu Saitham team also thanked the authorities for responding to their concerns and pledged to uphold civic regulations, ensuring that public spaces remain lawful and free from unauthorized structures.