Errabelli denies involvement in landgrab

Hyderabad: Denying any involvement in the land allegations, former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday said that he had no relation with Sharan Chaudhary and he had no idea who he was.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Dayakar Rao said that he came to know about the allegations of Sharam Chaudhary through media. “I don’t know who he is. I don’t have any relation with Sharan Chaudhary. Earlier he was in BJP and was shunted out after the party got to know about his involvement in land grabbing. He does real estate business and has taken money from NRIs stating that he had 120 acres of land with fake documents. He has taken money from many others and deceived all,” said Rao.

The BRS leader said that Sharan has deceived one NRI Vijay after taking Rs 5 crore. Vijay has been roaming since the last four months and when he asked for his money back, Sharan filed a police complaint. Dayakar Rao said once few NRIs had come to him complaining against land grabbing and he had asked the CP to do justice after inquiry. There are many cases against Sharan for forged documents, bogus petitions, fake letters, and fake bank guarantees. His wife's passport was also cancelled and there are many cases in various police stations, he alleged.

Rao suggested to the media not to ‘encourage the person’. “I have been in politics for 40 years. I am never involved in land issues. When people come to me for justice, I will say do justice. Many governments tried to frame me. I never got involved in any case. I have faced many cases. During the YSR regime, I had faced lathis during the Obulapuram mining issue, Babli and other agitations. I have fought for people but never done injustice to anyone,” he said.