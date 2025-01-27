Live
Etela Rajender is Not a Maoist: Bandi Sanjay Clarifies
Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay on Sunday dismissed allegations linking MP Etela Rajender to Maoist ideology, calling them baseless. Speaking to the media, Sanjay said that having a different ideology does not equate to being a Maoist.
"Etela Rajender has no connection with Maoists. Labeling him as a Maoist is entirely misleading," Sanjay stated. He also stressed that the BJP stands for democracy and development, which are far removed from the Maoist ideology.
Referring to recent political controversies, Sanjay said, "BJP leaders will not accept awards named after Gaddar." He accused Gaddar, the late revolutionary poet, of having a violent history. "Gaddar was involved in the killings of Congress and TDP leaders. Such associations are unacceptable to the BJP," he remarked.
The statements come amid heated exchanges between political parties in Telangana ahead of the upcoming elections. Bandi Sanjay urged people not to fall for misinformation campaigns aimed at discrediting BJP leaders.