Ever-Increasing Power Demand: TG mulls 3-year ‘Electricity Plan’

Hyderabad: The energy sector in Telangana is set to undergo a big makeover as the state government is gearing up to three-year ‘Electricity Plan’ to meet ever-increasing power demand. A smart pole project to free Hyderabad from power cables and electric poles and a complete underground electric cable network in the upcoming Future City are likely to form part of the advanced power supply system to be introduced soon.

At a high-level review of Telangana’s energy sector on Friday, the Chief Minister outlined a visionary strategy to meet the state’s soaring power demands, driven by rapid economic and industrial growth and directed senior officials to craft a comprehensive three-year roadmap to address future power needs, with a strong focus on modern, clean, and sustainable energy solutions. Anticipating a surge in power demand due to ambitious development projects, industrial expansion, and urbanization, the CM instructed the Energy department to develop a detailed roadmap.

With power demand projected to rise from 17,162 MW this year to 18,138 MW in 2025-26 and 31,808 MW by 2034-35, the plan will ensure uninterrupted supply for irrigation projects, metro rail expansion, new railway lines, data centres, and industrial hubs. The CM praised the Energy Department for meeting this year’s record-high demand of 17,162 MW, a 9.8 per cent increase from last year, without power cuts, setting a national benchmark. He asked senior officials to supply power for mass transportation systems, municipal corporations beyond Hyderabad, and the upcoming Data City.

Announcing a complete network of underground power supply lines for Telangana’s upcoming Future City, the CM instructed senior officials to upgrade sub-stations to meet field-level power demand and prioritize the modernization of power lines.

He wanted power towers, poles, and lines should not be visible in Future City, setting a new standard for urban energy infrastructure. The senior officials were also directed to install smart poles on an experimental basis in Greater Hyderabad mainly at Secretariat, Necklace Road and KBR Park for efficient power distribution.

The CM stressed a shift toward renewable energy to support Telangana’s industrial boom, the establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and data centres.

He advocated for maximizing floating solar power, leveraging all available resources, and partnering with globally renowned companies to boost clean energy production.

To harness solar energy creatively, Revanth Reddy suggested generating solar power along the 160- km Outer Ring Road and exploring solar installations on footpaths and nalas within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

In the meeting, the CM also discussed measures which need to be taken to address power requirements for radial roads and satellite townships in coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The need for pumped storage projects to complement renewable energy efforts was also discussed.