Every Grain Must Be Procured at Support Price - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy

Nagar Kurnool : MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy emphasized that the Congress government is working in favor of farmers by ensuring the procurement of every grain produced by them at the minimum support price (MSP). On Monday evening, he inaugurated a paddy procurement center at the agricultural market yard at Nellikonda Crossroads in the district headquarters. Speaking at the event, he said that the role of middlemen in the procurement process will be completely eliminated, and every grain produced by farmers will be purchased at the MSP, safeguarding their interests.

He announced that the government has set a price of ₹2,320 for certain varieties of paddy and ₹2,300 for others. Additionally, a bonus of ₹500 will be provided for fine-quality paddy. Dr. Rajesh Reddy warned that any corruption or fraud in the procurement process would not be tolerated and urged farmers to report any issues directly to him. The event was attended by officials from the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Center, Single Window Chairman Srinivas Reddy, directors, and others.
















