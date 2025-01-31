‘Everyone must embrace Gandhi’s ideals of peace, compassion, humility: Cyberabad CP

Hyderabad : The Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, along with joint Commissioner D Joel Davis and other police officers, on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary and observed two minutes of silence. The Commissioner said that the nation was grateful to the father of the nation and that everyone should embrace Gandhi's ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, compassion, and humility. ADCP (admin) Ravichandan Reddy, CAR HQRTS ADCP SK Shameer, CAO accounts Venkat Reddy, CAO admin Geetha, JAO Saikumar, inspectors, ministerial staff, and others were present.