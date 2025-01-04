Everyone should know traffic rules

Wanaparthy District : State Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar suggested that not only following traffic rules, but also everyone should consider it a social responsibility to prevent road accidents.

On Saturday afternoon, a review was held from Hyderabad with district collectors, SPs and officials of relevant departments through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Central Government organizes Road Safety Week every year, and in view of the utmost importance on road safety, this is being organized as Road Safety Month. As part of this program, he ordered to conduct awareness programs on road safety and traffic rules in all districts, mandals and villages of the state for a month. He suggested that traffic tracks be set up in all schools and colleges and students should be made aware of traffic rules and road safety.

R&B Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, who participated in the program, said that many people do not know the traffic rules and many road accidents occur every day due to reckless driving. Therefore, he suggested that programs like creating awareness among the people and students and organizing rallies should be organized to prevent accidents. He suggested that awareness should be created in colleges and schools about traffic rules. He suggested that a link should be established in each area to take people to the nearest hospital in case of road accidents and to create awareness among the people and businessmen there. He suggested that information should be given to 108 immediately after the accident and awareness should be created about taking the injured to the nearest hospital.

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi, who participated in the program, said that plans have been made to organize road safety festivals in the district in a proper manner. He said that black spots will be identified and signboards will be installed, and awareness programs will be organized for students in schools about traffic rules. He instructed the police and transport department officials to take steps to impose fines on motorists who do not follow the rules. He said that road safety committee meetings will be held frequently and reviews will be conducted from time to time.

He ordered to identify and impose fines on those who travel beyond the limit on the vehicle, drive on the wrong road, do not wear helmets, and drive rashly.

Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, DSP Venkateswara Rao, RDO Subramaniam, RT O Manasa, Panchayat Raj EE Mallaiah, Roads and Buildings DE Seetharamanjaneyulu, NIC IRAD Murali Krishna, DM RTC and others participated.



























