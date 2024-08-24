Ex-MLA warned against making personal attacks on minister

Nalgonda: Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy and Town Congress Party President Gummula Mohan Reddy stated that former Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy lacks the stature and eligibility to criticise Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who is constantly working for the welfare of the poor.

On Friday, during a press conference held at Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy’s camp office in Nalgonda, the Congress leaders strongly condemned the behaviour of Bhupal Reddy and criticised the personal attacks he made on Komatireddy.

They warned that if Kancharla Bhupal Reddy makes any further personal insults against the Minister, he would be beaten up. They pointed out that before the last Assembly elections, and during the BRS party’s dharna programme held at the Clock Tower, Bhupal Reddy spoke rudely and inappropriately about Komatireddy.

They mentioned that the illegal construction of the BRS party office in Nalgonda town would be handled by the government officials. They clarified that while democracy grants the right to speak and protest, if anyone crosses their limits, they would strip them and beat them. They also noted that even when they were not in power, they stood by the people and were not afraid of any cases. Also present on the occasion were Municipal Vice Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud, Market Committee Chairman Jukuri Ramesh, and former ZPTCs of Nalgonda, Thipparthi, and Kanagal, Vanguri Lakshmaiah, Pasam Ram Reddy, and Narsing Srinivas Goud.