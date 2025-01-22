Ex neta Jagadish vows: Will begin ‘Cong Hatao’ movement

Nalgonda: Former minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy strongly criticized the arrest of former BRS MLA Bhupal Reddy and party members in Nalgonda, alleging that the district is under the oppressive rule of the police and Congress-backed goons.

He called the arrests illegal and demanded the unconditional release of detained members. Jagadish accused Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy of instigating workers against BRS leaders by personally intervening over phone calls. Moreover, he vowed to launch an anti-Congress movement from Nalgonda, declaring it the starting point of a statewide campaign. “Congress Hatao, Telangana Bachao will soon become the rallying cry,” he warned.