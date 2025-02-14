  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ex Neta Puvvada calls on BRS chief KCR

Ex Neta Puvvada calls on BRS chief KCR
x
Highlights

Former Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar met BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao at the latter’s home in Erravelli on Thursday.

Khammam: Former Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar met BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao at the latter’s home in Erravelli on Thursday. The duo discussed a variety of topics, including the state’s political developments.

Ajay also talked about people’s problems and Khammam farmers’ problems. He wishing KCR a happy birthday in advance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick