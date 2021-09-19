Exercise essential for healthy life: Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: MP Nama Nageswara Rao and District Collector VP Gowtham on Friday took part in "Freedom Run" under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". The duo called upon to spend some time for exercise. The duo later particapted in yoga held in the programme. The programme was launched by the MP Nama Nageswara Rao by hosting the flag at SR&BGNR College grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that the programme was conducted all over the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on 75th Independence Day.

He suggested the youth to spend at least 30 minutes a day for exercises and yoga and advised the parents to bring awareness among their kids on sports and games.

He added that doing yoga is very important for everyone and health is very essential in everyone's life. Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, District Sports Officer Parandhama Reddy and other officers participated in the programme.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Collector VP Gowtham and CP Vishnu S Warrier participating in freedom run in the town on Saturday.