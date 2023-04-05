Experts dispel fears of 100% humidity at 350 C dangers

Hyderabad: Experts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and health officials have allayed fears that the combination of a temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and a humidity level of 100 percent would be dangerous for human survival. According to a top IMD official, 100 percent humidity is not possible as the air is completely saturated and water droplets fall out. The highest humidity ever recorded was 95°F dew point in Saudi Arabia in 2003.

Speaking at the launch of the Cool Roof Policy by the Telangana government, Plaksha University Professor Vishal Garg claimed that a temperature of 35°C plus 100 percent humidity would make survival difficult. However, the IMD official said that such a situation had never been recorded earlier and would never appear in the future. Garg suggested the use of cool roof technology to beat the heat, especially since an estimated 200 million people could be exposed to heat waves by 2030, making infants, children, and the elderly vulnerable.

Health experts also dismissed concerns over 100 percent humidity at 35°C, saying they have not come across such cases. Dr Madap Karuna of GVK EMRI explained that doctors are familiar with heat exhaustion during summer, and cases of newborns with fever, increased jaundice, and severe dehydration increase due to the heat. Heat exhaustion and heat strokes are common in roofs with asbestos, while immobility can lead to low sodium levels in the elderly. Alerting families and explaining techniques can help prevent such cases.