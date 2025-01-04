  • Menu
Explosion at Premier Explosives Factory in Peddakandukuru: 1 Dead, Several Injured

A massive explosion at Premier Explosives in Peddakandukuru left one worker dead and several others injured. The incident is under investigation for potential negligence and safety violations.

A big explosion occurred at Premier Explosives Limited in Peddakandukuru, Yadagirigutta mandal. The explosion happened in a reactor, injuring seven workers, with one worker dying. Another injured worker is in critical condition.

The explosion was so loud that workers ran in fear. The company’s emergency siren was sounded right after the blast. It is still unclear if anyone is trapped inside the company.

The worker who died has been identified as Kanakaiah. Villagers protested outside the company, accusing the management of negligence in the worker’s death. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

According to Bhuvanagiri DCP Rajesh Chandra, the explosion happened while two workers were mixing magnesium with other chemicals in a room. The blast was intense but contained to that room.

The DCP confirmed that two workers were seriously injured. One died on the way to the hospital, and the other is in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation suggests the company was negligent in handling hazardous materials. Based on the complaints from the victims, a case will be filed against the company’s management.

The DCP also stated that an investigation is underway to see if the company followed proper safety protocols. However, Premier Explosives has not yet issued any statement about the incident.

