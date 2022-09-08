Extend Assembly session: Akbaruddin writes to Speaker

Hyderabad: After the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided to hold an Assembly for two days on September 12 and 13, with a limited number of days, AIMIM floor leader sought the Speaker to take up sessions for a few more days.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday penned a letter to the Telangana State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and urged the latter to consider the subjects identified by the AIMIM party legislators for a short discussion by extending the current Assembly monsoon session.

In a representation, he wrote that he wanted to discuss the subjects and listed out 27 subjects to have a short discussion in the Assembly. He listed out the subjects including the minority welfare, developmental activities in Old city including roads and roads widenings, protection of Wakf lands, construction of twin towers in Osmania general hospital, welfare schemes for SCs, STs, BCs, and EBCs including Dalit Bandhu, the Union Government decision to scrap the ITIR project for Hyderabad, measures to be taken for the long-pending Charminar CCP works and a total of 27 subjects.

He demanded the Assembly Speaker to extend the current Assembly session for these subjects.