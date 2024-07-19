Extensive Checks on Drugs and Narcotics Conducted in Nagarkurnool District

Nagar Kurnool : SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath announced that extensive checks on drugs and narcotics were conducted in the Nagarkurnool district center. As part of the drug and narcotic eradication program initiated by the state DGP jithendher following the orders of the Telangana state government, extensive inspections were carried out under the leadership of RI Jagan with the district reserve police, in the bus stand premises and in the grocery shops on the main roads of the town, using a narcotic dog squad.





SP Gaikwad stated that proactive inspections are being conducted to prevent the youth's future from being ruined and to curb drugs as much as possible. As part of these efforts, he urged parents to monitor their children and ensure they stay away from drugs to secure a better future for them. SP Gaikwad emphasized that the police department is committed to working with the goal of eradicating drugs.

