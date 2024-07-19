Live
- Worldwide cyber failures disrupt operations at Zurich Airport
- Jio becomes largest operator globally in terms of data traffic
- Microsoft outage hits IndiGo ops, airline switches to manual ops
- Reliance Retail Ventures posts revenue of Rs 75,615 crore in Q1 FY25
- Extensive Checks on Drugs and Narcotics Conducted in Nagarkurnool District
- Indian UHNIs have potential to triple philanthropic contributions to Rs 75,500 cr annually: AIP-BCG report
- Mamata Banerjee approaches division bench against Calcutta HC order on Governor's defamation suit
- CM Mohan Yadav hopeful of positive outcome from Regional Industry Conclave in Jabalpur
- South Korean Science Minister nominee vows to renovate R&D system
- India's financial sector is sound and resilient: RBI Governor
Just In
Extensive Checks on Drugs and Narcotics Conducted in Nagarkurnool District
SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath announced that extensive checks on drugs and narcotics were conducted in the Nagarkurnool district center.
Nagar Kurnool : SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath announced that extensive checks on drugs and narcotics were conducted in the Nagarkurnool district center. As part of the drug and narcotic eradication program initiated by the state DGP jithendher following the orders of the Telangana state government, extensive inspections were carried out under the leadership of RI Jagan with the district reserve police, in the bus stand premises and in the grocery shops on the main roads of the town, using a narcotic dog squad.
SP Gaikwad stated that proactive inspections are being conducted to prevent the youth's future from being ruined and to curb drugs as much as possible. As part of these efforts, he urged parents to monitor their children and ensure they stay away from drugs to secure a better future for them. SP Gaikwad emphasized that the police department is committed to working with the goal of eradicating drugs.