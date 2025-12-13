GHMC receives 693 complaints on new ward boundaries

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday received 373 complaints regarding the boundaries of the new wards being formed, contributing to a total of over 690 complaints received so far.

According to the GHMC, the total of 693 complaints received over three days comprised 40 complaints on the first day, followed by 280 on Thursday, and a peak of 373 on Friday.

The GHMC recently released a list of 300 notified wards and their boundaries. The details of these boundaries have been displayed on notice boards at all circle, zonal, and GHMC head office locations, and have also been uploaded to the official GHMC portal: www.ghmc.gov.in. Meanwhile, the GHMC has announced that it will continue to receive complaints related to ward delimitation even on the upcoming holidays.

Complaints will be accepted on 13 and 14 December, ensuring uninterrupted public access and a wider opportunity for citizens to submit their representations.

The newly merged Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) affected by this exercise include Manikonda, Narsingi, Adibatla, Thukkuguda, Medchal, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Pocharam, Ghatkesar, Pedda Amberpet, Jalpally, Shamshabad, Turkayamjal, Kompally, Dundigal, Bollaram, Tellapur, Ameenpur, Badangpet, Bandlaguda Jagir, Gundla Pochampally, Thumkunta, Meerpet, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Jawaharnagar, and Nizampet.