Kamareddy: District Collector Jitesh V Patil exhorted that the physically challenged should face disability with self-confidence and should take steps towards self-sufficiency and he urged all those in the community to cooperate with those born with mental disabilities.

He was the chief guest at a programme of physically & Mentally challenged (Disable) International Day celebrated on Friday at Integrated Kamareddy district office complex under the patronage of District Women, Child, Disabled and Elderly Welfare Officer Saraswati.

The Collector suggested that government employees should work with a sense of dedication for the welfare of the disabled. He said that he would look into the issues raised by the disabled and make efforts to resolve them.

In-charge Additional Collector Venkata Madhavarao said that the disabled were included as members of employment guarantee shrama shakti association. He said the government would provide 150 working days for the disabled in rural areas.

Prizes were presented to the sports winners and certificates of appreciation were presented to those, who showed talent in various fields.

Additional Collector of District Local Bodies Venkatesh Dhotre, District Women, Child, Disabled and Elderly Welfare Officer Saraswati, District Education Officer Raju, District BC, Tribal Welfare Officers Srinivas, Ambaji Nayak, Mepma PD Sridhar Reddy and Divyangula Welfare Association representatives were present at the meetingDurgaprasad, Rajita, Pochavva, officials of various departments attended the programme.