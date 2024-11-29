Facelift for Karimnagar: ORR project to decongest city

Karimnagar: The Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) has initiated efforts to finalise a comprehensive master plan for Karimnagar, aiming to transform the region with modern infrastructure. With Rs 1.75 crore allocated by the Central government under the AMRUT-1 package for Karimnagar, Adilabad, and Ramagundam areas, SUDA is racing against time to complete the project by December 31.

Delhi-based DDF Consultancy has been tasked with conducting the survey and drafting the proposals. However, delays have necessitated a stakeholders’ meeting, where officials resolved to expedite the process. The survey must be completed within 45 days to avoid the risk of losing the allocated funds.

A key highlight of the master plan is the construction of an outer ring road to connect Karimnagar with its surrounding villages. This will help decongest the city’s traffic by redirecting vehicles away from urban areas, facilitating smoother transit and boosting connectivity.

Speaking to The Hans India, SUDA Chairman Komatireddy Narender Reddy highlighted that the outdated master plan had hindered growth. “CM Revanth Reddy has increased the scope of SUDA by taking the district as a unit; comprehensive development is sure to take place through SUDA. Even the small villages will develop significantly in the coming period. Soon the master plan will be approved,” he said.

The master plan includes municipalities like Kothapally and 64 surrounding villages in addition to the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. It aims to address urban challenges, such as population growth and infrastructure bottlenecks. SUDA will also identify zones for industrial, residential, commercial, and green areas, enabling streamlined development.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy, Municipal Commissioner Chahat Bajpai, and SUDA Vice Chairman Praful Desai participated in the stakeholders’ meeting, where they discussed essential aspects of the plan. The committee also highlighted the need to update building permit regulations, particularly on internal roads and main highways, to accommodate future growth.

The stakeholders acknowledged that construction permits in towns and villages have largely followed outdated procedures, making it difficult to cater to the region’s growing needs. The consultancy will analyse these issues and propose solutions to enhance urban planning and infrastructure development.

The new master plan will categorise regions into industrial, residential, semi-residential, commercial, green, and red zones, bringing clarity and structure to future construction.

With the final proposals expected to be approved by December 31, the face of Karimnagar is set to undergo a significant transformation in the coming year.