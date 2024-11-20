Facial recognition attendance system in TG Secretariat soon

Hyderabad: All the Secretariat employees will now have to pass through the camera lens as the State government has decided to introduce the facial recognition attendance system to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and security in attendance.

The government on Tuesday issued a circular in this regard. According to the officials, the system uses advanced technology to verify individual identities through facial features, eliminating the need for manual signing and seamless attendance marking. As per the new system, the employee, upon arrival, stands in front of the device at the marked place, looking directly at the camera for a few seconds; his/her face will be recognised and attendance marked. The recording of attendance will be at the time of in and out.

The attendance of all regular Secretariat employees, including all circulating officers, and the staff working on an outsourcing basis, whose pay and allowances and remuneration were being drawn by the regular Secretariat Departments from the ‘Secretariat Heads of Account’, would be recorded.

The registration of employees and outsourcing staff would commence from November 22 onwards. A message would be sent to the mobile numbers provided by the respective departments, allotting slots, date, and time for registration. All the regular staff should carry their ID cards and the last month pay slip for registration purposes. The outsourcing staff should carry their ID cards and a copy of the same duly attested by the respective DDO.

The face-recognising devices would be installed in adequate numbers at all entry and exit points of the building, besides on each floor, near the lifts, and at the respective departments. All other provisions with regard to attendance, contained in Chapter XX of the Secretariat office manual, would remain unaltered. All the Departments of Secretariat were requested to communicate the same to all officers and staff for information and to ensure registration of all the Secretariat employees and staff working on outsourcing.