Factional Politics and Leadership Failures Stall Gadwal's Progress: NHPS Chairman Ranjith Kumar

Gadwal: Gadwal's development has been pushed miles away due to ongoing factionalism and dominance-driven politics, claimed Nadigadda Human Rights Protection Committee (NHPS) District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar during a press conference held today. He accused both the previous and current governments of negligence towards the constituency’s development.

Key Allegations and Statements:

Speaking to the media, Ranjith Kumar said that intra-party groupism has severely hampered the progress of the Gadwal constituency. He criticized the ongoing leadership struggles, stating that political factions within the ruling party are misleading the public and that the same attitude prevailed even during the previous administration.

He highlighted a recent incident at Dharur Mandal Headquarters, where the Telangana State Government's "Bhoobharati" awareness program was disrupted due to the same factional conflicts, revealing how deeply rooted the internal disputes are.

He accused local leaders of neglecting development in Nadigadda, instead engaging in political theatrics and power games, which are keeping the region underdeveloped.

Minister's Visit Raises Protocol Questions:

Referring to the visit of State Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Dharur Mandal, Ranjith Kumar raised a pointed question: “Does the protocol followed in Gadwal apply only to this district, or is it applicable across Telangana state?” He implied that there were irregularities and bias in the way the minister's visit was handled, sparking further controversy.

Criticism of Former MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy:

Ranjith Kumar strongly criticized former MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, holding him responsible for the lack of infrastructure development in the constituency during the previous government.

He cited specific failures, such as: Incomplete road projects, Unfinished works under the Nettempadu project, Uncontrolled leakage at Ryalampadu, and Neglect of the Gattu lift irrigation scheme.

He claimed the former MLA not only failed in implementing crucial development projects but also deliberately prevented the rise of alternative leadership in the constituency.

Allegations Against the Congress Leadership:

Ranjith Kumar also criticized the current leadership within the Congress party. He said that the district in-charge faction had failed to resolve internal disputes or report concerns to the party's high command.

Referring to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s speech at the Makthal public meeting, he questioned the CM’s call to politically end the dominance of the “Bangla and Bandla families,” demanding an explanation and accountability from the Chief Minister.

Attendees of the Press Meet:

The press conference saw the participation of several local leaders and committee members, including: NHPS District Convenor Bucchibabu Gadwal town leader Gouni Srinivas Yadav Nagaraju Maldakal Mandal President Vishnu Local leaders Veeresh, Nagesh, and others from Beechupally.

The event highlighted the growing dissatisfaction among civil society and grassroots leaders over the stagnation of development in Gadwal, urging state-level leaders to intervene and address the issues promptly.