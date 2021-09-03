Factual and reliable news says Senior BJP leader Mir Firasath Ali Baqri

I am delighted to learn that The Hans India newspaper has completed 10 eventful years.

It certainly is a remarkable milestone. On behalf of the BJP Telangana, I express my sincere and hearty congratulations to The Hans India on this special moment.

Throughout these years, The Hans India proved to be one of the leading English language newspaper in the region by publishing factual and reliable news, including news and updates from political, business, sports, science and technology fields of the State and the country at large.

I wish The Hans India lots of success and prosperity in the coming years ahead.

Mir Firasath Ali Baqri,

Senior BJP leader, Telangana