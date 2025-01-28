Faizan Ahmed takes charge as Special Municipal Officer

Nirmal: Asthe term of the representatives of Nirmal Mu-nicipality has ended, Additional Collector of dis-trict local bodies Faizan Ahmed took charge as Special Officer at the Municipal Office on Mon-day.

Faizan sought cooperation of municipal officials in developing Nirmal Municipality in all fields. “You should pay special attention to sanitation and keep Nirmal Municipality clean. All types of tax collection should be completed on time and reports regarding the progress of Nirmal Munici-pality should be submitted from time to time,” Faizan directed the municipal officials.

In-charge Municipal Commissioner Haribhuvan, town Planning Officer Harish, RO Anuf, Mepma PD Subhash, other officers, staff, participated in this programme.