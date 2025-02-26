Fake Certificate Scam Uncovered in Gadwal: Mastermind Arrested, Probe Expands

Gawal: In a major crackdown on a fake certificate scam, the Gadwal police arrested former principal Balakrishna from Miryalaguda, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the racket. He has been remanded to judicial custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to DSP Y. Mogulayya, the police have so far arrested three individuals in connection with the case. They have seized several fake Intermediate and BCA certificates from Balakrishna.

The investigation has revealed that numerous individuals have used these fake certificates to secure jobs in various government and private sectors. The authorities suspect that many such fraudulent employees are still working in key positions, jeopardizing the credibility of the employment system.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP Mogulayya, with Gadwal Circle Inspector Tanguturi Srinu and Gadwal Town SI Kalyan Rao actively participating in the arrests and investigation.

Concerns Over Employment System Integrity

This revelation has sparked widespread concern, particularly among genuine job seekers who have struggled to secure employment despite their qualifications. Unemployed youth argue that if such frauds are not curbed, meritorious candidates will continue to suffer, and some may even resort to extreme measures like suicide due to frustration and hopelessness.

As a result, there is a growing demand for strict verification of certificates in all government departments and private organizations. Unemployed graduates and job seekers are urging the authorities to conduct thorough audits of employee credentials across various sectors.

Call for Immediate Action

Authorities are being urged to:

Identify and take action against all individuals who secured jobs using fake certificates.

Conduct systematic inspections in every department to verify the authenticity of employee documents.

Ensure strict legal action against those involved in this scam, including the suppliers and beneficiaries of fake certificates.

The Gadwal police have assured that the investigation will continue, and all those involved will be brought to justice. More arrests are expected as the probe deepens into what appears to be a well-organized certificate racket.