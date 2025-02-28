Fake Door Number Scam in Aija: Fraudsters Extort Money Using Bogus Municipal Orders

Gadwal: A new kind of financial extortion has surfaced in Aija Municipality, where fraudsters are collecting money from residents by falsely citing government orders. These individuals are showing copies of past municipal commissioner orders and demanding ₹60 to ₹80 per house.

How the Scam Works

According to reports, these scammers claim that a town survey has mandated new door numbers for houses, which must be displayed on iron plates that also include a water tax number. They claim that the municipal commissioner has issued an official order for this and use a copy of the alleged order as proof. However, discrepancies have been noticed in the documents.

When residents questioned them, they were shown a copy of an order supposedly issued in January. However, the current municipal commissioner took charge only in February. This raised suspicions, and when confronted, the collectors, identified as Ramana & Team and Sagar & Team, quickly left the area. One of their contact numbers was noted as 9491166690.

Public Outrage and Official Response

This fraudulent activity has sparked outrage among the residents of Aija. Many believe that this is yet another example of how some individuals exploit government systems for personal gain. Property tax and rent tax are already collected regularly, and the provision of house number plates should ideally be a free service. However, it appears that certain officials or private agencies are collaborating to extract money from the public.

When residents brought the issue to the attention of the municipal commissioner, officials claimed that the order had already been canceled. Yet, the fact that individuals are still going door-to-door collecting money raises serious concerns.

Demand for Action

Residents are now demanding strict legal action against those involved in this fraudulent scheme. They question how these individuals continue to operate despite the order being revoked. Who is backing them? Why hasn’t any strong action been taken yet? The people of Aija urge municipal authorities to conduct an immediate investigation and ensure that no one is illegally exploiting the name of the government for financial gain.

This incident highlights the growing problem of unauthorized collections and scams under the guise of official government orders. It serves as a reminder for citizens to remain vigilant and question such demands before making any payments.