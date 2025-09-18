Live
Fake Facebook ID Created in the Name of SP Gaikwad
Highlights
Nagar kurnool: Nagarkurnool district police have launched an investigation after a fake Facebook ID was created using the name and photo of District...
Nagar kurnool: Nagarkurnool district police have launched an investigation after a fake Facebook ID was created using the name and photo of District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath. Acting on a complaint filed by the SP himself, the Cybercrime police have registered a case and begun tracing the culprits behind the fraudulent activity.
According to officials, cybercriminals misused the SP’s photo to create the fake profile, raising concerns over possible attempts to deceive the public. SP Gaikwad has appealed to people to remain vigilant and not to respond to any suspicious messages or requests that may come from such fake accounts.
