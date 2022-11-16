Fans recall actor Krishna's association with Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Fans, cultural, art and literature lovers recalled popular film actor, director and producer Krishna's association with the Karimnagar district.

He visited Karimnagar a few times for shooting a movie in which he acted. In 1997 Film Development Corporation former chairman (FDC) Rammohan Rao of Karimnagar produced a movie 'Sambavam'

A song and a few sequences of the movie were shot at Kaman Chowrasta and Ujwala Park for 18 days and for that Krishna spent 10 days in a guest house in Karimnagar city. In the same year he came to Srinivasa theatre for the success meet of the movie 'Encounter; directed by N Shankar and produced under Krishna's own Padmalaya banner.

Krishna and Mahesha Babu fans association members of Karimnagar met and honoured him many times in Hyderabad. A movie and TV artist of Timmapur Mandal in Karimnagar, Kethireddy Mallareddy acted as the main villain in the movie 'Gandapeta Rahasyam' produced by Krishna in 1989.

Mallareddy also played the role of an inspector in the Krishna combination in the serial 'Annaiya' in 2001. Krishna campaigned for the Congress in Karimnagar during the elections that followed the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

Krishna used to receive and greet his fans by name very affectionately and cordially whenever they meet him during award functions and when called on him at shooting locations, said the association district president and secretary Mangoni Santosh Goud and Peechara Krishnamacharya.

Mallareddy said that he feels fortunate to act with Krishna, a great actor who brought new technological revolutions in the field of cinema. Among those who condoled Krishna's death were Madishetti Gopal, president of Samaikyasahiti, Ponnam Ravichandra and Lakshmi Gautam, president secretaries of KAPISO.

Film critic Varala Anand, Chairman of Modern Acting School of Karimnagar Anasuri Bhunathachari, Chaitanya Kalabharati officials Harihara Sakalla, Manchala Ramev, Tiprarthi Prabhu, Gunda Mallaiah, Pabba Rajamouli, Munnanur Rajeswarrava, Shakti Raju, Pittala Ramesh, Gangareddy, Abhi, Sriraj, Mallesh and others also condoled Krishna's death.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar has condoled the death of Superstar Krishna and said that he was saddened by his death and it was a great loss to the Telugu film industry. Krishna was a great man who excelled in the film industry for more than 50 years and also worked in the political field.