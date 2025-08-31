Farmer attempts suicide over lack of urea availability

Hanumakonda: Distressed over the unavailability of urea for the past month, a farmer in Parvathagiri mandal of Wardhannapet constituency, Warangal attempted suicide on Saturday shocking the farming community.

This incident, which has now become a major discussion point in Warangal, took place in Utti Thanda of AB Thanda Gram Panchayat. The farmer named Bhukya Balu Naik, who cultivated cotton in his fields, was distressed for over a month due to the non-availability of urea. In his anguish, he attempted suicide but was stopped by his wife and villagers.

Moreover, overcome with grief, Naik’s family went to their fields and uprooted the cotton crop. Hearing about this, local farmers rushed to his field to console the family.

It is learned that Naik had stated that unless former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao came to hear his plight, he had no reason to live and would end his life. On hearing this, the former minister rushed to the field, along with former Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, district, mandal, and village-level BRS leaders, and social media activists.

Errabelli consoled the family, assured them of support and provided financial assistance. He also called Warangal Collector Dr Satya Sharada, urging her to ensure supply of adequate urea to all farmers.

Speaking to the media, Errabelli criticised the Congress government, saying it claims to be a people’s government but is tormenting people like demons. He demanded that the Congress government compensate farmers who suffered due to lack of irrigation water and shortage of urea by paying Rs 20,000 per acre as compensation.