Farmers' agitation is beginning of fall of BRS govt: Dr Laxman

HYDERABAD: The BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K Laxman on here Friday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister KT Ramarao, saying the farmers' agitation in Kamarreddy is the beginning of the fall of the BRS government.



Addressing the media, he took strong exception to KTR referring to "some farmer died," mockingly and sarcastically. "It amounts to insulting farmers and shows how he looks down on a farmer".

The MP asked the government not to finalise the master plan of Kamareddy through the backdoor. "Instead, hold Gram Sabha for taking a decision on the master plan. He found fault with the government acting arbitrarily. On one hand it takes unilateral decisions to acquire lands from farmers to give to big industrialists and real estate barons. On the other, it is letting Centrally-supported projects, like MMTS, railway and road projects, without taking up land acquisition. He insisted that the government should act as a facilitator for development by taking people into confidence.

Dr. Laxman said the CM had secured votes of farmers in farm loan waiver scheme. "But now he is causing trouble making them pay for electing him".

He said the party would intensify its fight on public issues in the next three months. "Also it will fight farmers' problems in every village standing with them.

Reiterating the party's goal, he said the Mission 90s slogan is 'KCR hatao Telangana bachao'.

"The BJP will be coming up with a chargesheet against the BRS government in April and Union Minister Amit Shah will be releasing it.

Explaining an elaborate plan of action chalked out to strengthen the party at various levels, he said a meeting of intellectuals will be held on the issues facing people. Besides, village-level meetings will be held in 10,000 villages across the State. He asked artists, poets, intellectuals and all sections to come forward to save and protect Telangana.