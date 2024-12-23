Farmer’s Day Celebrations Held at Palem Agricultural Research Center, Nagarkurnool

NagarKurnool: Farmer’s Day was celebrated grandly at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Palem Agricultural Research Center in Bijnapally Mandal, Nagarkurnool district. Along with the celebrations, a training program on integrated agriculture was organized. Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy, Coordinator of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, emphasized the importance of farmers adapting their agricultural practices to current weather conditions.

On the occasion of National Farmer’s Day, a comprehensive and sustainable agriculture training program was conducted for farmers. Additional training sessions were organized on the significance of allied sectors in agriculture. Scientists from KVK Palem provided farmers with awareness of various management practices.

As part of the event, outstanding farmers were honored with awards and congratulated for their contributions. The program saw participation from 60 farmers from various villages.