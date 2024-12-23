  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Farmer’s Day Celebrations Held at Palem Agricultural Research Center, Nagarkurnool

Farmer’s Day Celebrations Held at Palem Agricultural Research Center, Nagarkurnool
x
Highlights

Farmer’s Day was celebrated grandly at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Palem Agricultural Research Center in Bijnapally Mandal, Nagarkurnool district.

NagarKurnool: Farmer’s Day was celebrated grandly at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Palem Agricultural Research Center in Bijnapally Mandal, Nagarkurnool district. Along with the celebrations, a training program on integrated agriculture was organized. Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy, Coordinator of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, emphasized the importance of farmers adapting their agricultural practices to current weather conditions.

On the occasion of National Farmer’s Day, a comprehensive and sustainable agriculture training program was conducted for farmers. Additional training sessions were organized on the significance of allied sectors in agriculture. Scientists from KVK Palem provided farmers with awareness of various management practices.

As part of the event, outstanding farmers were honored with awards and congratulated for their contributions. The program saw participation from 60 farmers from various villages.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick