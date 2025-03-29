Farmers in Distress as Dried Crops Spark Political Outrage in Gadwal.

Gadwal : Farmers in Kottapalli village of Gadwal Mandal are reeling under severe distress as their paddy crops have dried up due to a lack of irrigation water. On Friday, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, a senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), toured the affected farmlands on a motorcycle along with party leaders and farmers. During the visit, the distressed farmers poured out their grievances, expressing their despair over the massive losses they have incurred.

Several farmers broke down in tears as they explained how they had taken loans and invested heavily in their crops, only to watch them wither due to an acute water shortage. They lamented that their families were now buried in debt, struggling to cope with the crisis.

Basu Hanumanthu Naidu’s Statement

Addressing the gathered farmers, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu strongly criticized the Congress government, blaming its inefficiency for the severe water crisis. He pointed out that under the previous administration led by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, irrigation canals remained full of water even during peak summer months. However, under the current Congress rule, these same canals have run dry, leading to devastating consequences for agriculture in the region.

"The negligence of the Congress government has turned once-thriving irrigation canals into barren land, causing our farmers to suffer. In the ten years of BRS governance, we never saw such a situation where entire crops dried up due to water shortages. This government lacks proper administration and has completely failed in providing water through irrigation projects," Naidu said.

He called upon the District Collector and Superintending Engineer (S.E.) to take immediate action and ensure the release of water into the irrigation canals to prevent further damage to the remaining crops.

Political Fallout and Demands

The issue has now turned into a major political controversy, with the BRS party accusing the Congress government of being indifferent to the plight of farmers. Naidu’s visit to the affected fields was seen as a direct challenge to the ruling party, demanding immediate intervention to prevent further losses.

Participation in the Protest

A significant number of BRS leaders, party workers, and local farmers joined the protest. Key attendees included Monesh, D. Shekhar Naidu, Venkateshwar Reddy, Sri Ramulu, Tirumalesh, G. Venkateshwar Reddy, Muni Mourya, Chinna, T. Venkateshwar Reddy, Venkatesh, Narasimhulu, K. Eshwaranna, Bellam Ramana, Anjaneyulu, Anil, Hanumann, as well as women farmers like Chennamma and Ramulamma. The event saw large-scale participation from party members, youth activists, and local farmers, amplifying the demand for immediate action.

Conclusion

With the Kharif season approaching, the lack of irrigation water has created a crisis situation in Gadwal, affecting hundreds of farmers. The political fallout of this crisis is expected to escalate, with BRS using the issue to corner the Congress government. The real question now is whether the ruling government will take swift action to resolve the water crisis or face growing dissent among farmers, which could impact future elections.















