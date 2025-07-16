Farmers Protest in Aiza Mandal Over Seed Cotton Procurement; Traffic Blocked for 3 km

Jogulamba Gadwal | Alampur: Tension gripped the Jogulamba Gadwal district on Tuesday as a large group of farmers staged a protest on the Aiza to Gadwal road at Bingidoddi village stage in Alampur constituency. The farmers, primarily cultivators of seed cotton, took to the streets demanding justice from seed cotton organizers who allegedly refused to purchase their full harvest.

According to the farmers, seed organizers informed them that they would buy only 2 quintals of cotton per acre, a sharp deviation from last year’s arrangement when the companies procured the entire crop regardless of the yield. Seed cotton generally yields 4 to 5 quintals per acre, and this sudden change has thrown the farmers into distress.









“We have no other option but to pluck out our crop and come onto the roads. This is the only way to protect the interests of poor seed cotton farmers,” said Ramesh , a protesting farmer from Bingidoddi village. He added that the company had assured them of full buy-back during the sowing season, which motivated many to invest heavily in the crop. “Now they are escaping from their promises, leaving us helpless,” he said.

The farmers allege that the seed cotton supplied by one company cannot be sold to other companies or traders due to strict contract conditions. “If the company that provided us the seeds doesn’t buy our produce, who else will?” questioned another angry farmer.





This betrayal, according to farmers, not only violates the verbal agreements made at the start of the season but also amounts to financial exploitation. Many of them had taken loans to cultivate the crop, hoping for decent returns, and now face a grim situation with excess produce and no buyers.

As hundreds of farmers blocked the road, traffic came to a standstill for nearly three kilometers, causing









inconvenience to commuters. Tensions escalated rapidly, prompting police to rush to the spot to bring the situation under control. Authorities tried to pacify the agitating farmers and ensure smooth Eflow of traffic, but the farmers remained firm on their demand that the organizers honor their initial commitments.

The situation continues to remain tense, with farmers demanding immediate intervention from district officials and the agriculture department to safeguard their livelihoods and ensure that seed companies are held accountable for their actions.