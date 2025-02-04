Farmers Protest in Alampur: Demand Increase in Red Gram Procurement Limit

Gadwal: Farmers in Alampur constituency staged a protest at the Alampur Market Yard, condemning the Congress-led state government's decision to limit the procurement of red gram (kandi) to just three quintals per acre. Led by BRSV District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya, the farmers expressed their outrage over what they called an "injustice to red gram cultivators."

Farmers Struggle as Procurement is Slashed

Speaking at the protest, Kuruva Pallayya highlighted the dire situation of red gram farmers. He pointed out that despite repeated appeals, the Congress government has ignored their demands. The market prices have dropped drastically, and instead of providing relief, the government has further restricted procurement.

He stated that farmers in Alampur, using the TDR 59 variety, are producing up to 10 quintals per acre, while the state average yield ranges from 6 to 8 quintals per acre. However, the government’s current procurement policy only allows three quintals per acre, leaving farmers with no option to sell the remaining produce at a reasonable price.

Demand for Immediate Action

The protesting farmers demanded that the District Collector take immediate action by requesting the state government to increase the procurement limit from 3 quintals to 6 quintals per acre. Kuruva Pallayya criticized the Congress government's inaction, calling it unfair and unacceptable.

Plummeting Prices Affect Other Crops Too

The crisis is not limited to red gram farmers. Groundnut and chili farmers are also facing severe distress due to falling market prices.

Chili farmers saw prices drop from ₹25,000 per quintal last year to ₹12,000 this season. Adding to their woes, the tamarind pest has significantly reduced crop yield, pushing them further into financial hardship.

Groundnut farmers are facing an unprecedented price crash. Despite a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹6,783 per quintal, traders are offering only ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, leading to widespread protests and road blockades.

"A Shame for the Revanth Reddy Government"

BRSV leader Kuruva Pallayya blamed the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government for failing to support farmers during this crisis. He stated that the state had never witnessed such a severe price crash for groundnuts in the past decade, and the current situation is forcing farmers onto the streets in protest.

Massive Participation in Protest

The protest saw participation from Single Window Chairman Mohan Reddy, Nageshwar Reddy, Chand Pasha, Ramanjaneya, Tulasi Goud, Urukundu, Madhav, and a large number of farmers.

The farmers have vowed to continue their agitation until the government takes concrete action to protect their livelihoods.