Farmers' Welfare Scheme to Be Implemented During Sankranti in Telangana

Highlights

The Telangana government is gearing up to launch its Rythu Bharosa program during the upcoming Sankranti festival.

The Telangana government is gearing up to launch its Rythu Bharosa program during the upcoming Sankranti festival. A Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting was held to discuss the modalities of the scheme, emphasizing the need to address farmers' concerns and enhance their welfare.

The meeting, which lasted for over two and a half hours, focused on consolidating feedback received from district-level tours. Members of the committee reviewed the inputs gathered during these visits, ensuring that the program aligns with the needs and expectations of the farming community across the state.

With the Sankranti season marking a significant time for agriculture, the government aims to roll out farmer-friendly initiatives under the Rythu Bharosa umbrella. The details of the program and its implementation strategy are expected to be finalized soon, showcasing the state’s commitment to uplifting the agricultural sector.

