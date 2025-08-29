Farmers’ Woes Due to Urea Shortage Are BJP’s Failure, Says Sampath Kumar During Peddadhanwada Visit

Gadwal: AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar toured Peddadhanwada village today and personally handed over the first installment cheques to beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing Scheme. With the sanctioned funds being credited recently, he visited the newly constructed houses and interacted with the beneficiaries to ensure proper implementation of the scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sampath Kumar criticized the BJP government over the severe shortage of urea, which has caused distress among farmers across the district. He described the farmers’ plight as a direct consequence of the BJP’s failure to address agricultural needs in a timely manner.

In a gesture of personal commitment to local development, Dr. Sampath Kumar also undertook road-laying works at his own expense. A mud road was laid connecting Chinna Tandrapadu to Peddadhanwada, providing much-needed relief to villagers who had long struggled with poor connectivity.

Responding to requests from residents, he also took up the matter of public transportation. Villagers from Chinna Tandrapadu, Peddadhanwada, and Chinna Dhanwada sought bus services to Gadwal town. Immediately acting on their appeal, Dr. Sampath Kumar wrote to the Gadwal District Depot Manager, requesting the extension of government bus services along this route.

Local villagers expressed gratitude for the former MLA’s proactive steps, noting that his intervention has addressed both infrastructural issues and livelihood concerns.