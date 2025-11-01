Fee reimbursement row: Students stage dharna in front of MLA’s office

Nagarkurnool: Underthe aegis of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), students staged a protest in front of the MLA’s camp office in Nagarkurnool, demanding the immediate release of scholarship and fee reimbursement funds pending with the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, ABVP State Executive Member Bangaru Babu said that despite making tall promises to improve the education sector and allocate more funds, the Congress government has neglected the sector completely, showing stepmotherly treatment toward students. He criticised that only 7% of the total budget was allocated to education last year.

He pointed out that around 90% of Telangana’s students belong to SC, ST, and BC communities, who depend entirely on scholarships and fee reimbursement schemes. “With nearly Rs 8,600 crore pending under these schemes, the government is pushing poor students away from education,” he said.

“Private and government institutions are reportedly collecting fees directly from students, and many have been forced to discontinue studies or are unable to obtain their certificates after completing courses,” he added.

Babu further said that the state has never seen such huge arrears in fee reimbursement, leading several private educational institutions to announce a voluntary shutdown, and even some college owners have taken their own lives due to financial stress. He appealed to all MLAs in the state to respond to this critical issue and press the government for immediate action.

City Secretary Prasad Kumar criticized that during the 22 months of Congress rule, as many as 83 poor students died in Gurukul schools, yet the government remains indifferent. He also stated that the much-publicized “Common Menu Program” has failed, with frequent incidents of food poisoning being reported from various schools.

Responding to the protest, the PA of MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy arrived at the spot, received the memorandum from the students, and assured them that the issue would be brought to the notice of higher authorities for early resolution.