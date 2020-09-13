Fertilizer factory in Ramagundam converted into BJP office: TRS MPs

Hyderabad: Alleging that the protocols were not followed by the Centre during the review meetings on Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory, TRS MPs on Sunday said that the factory was converted into a BJP office.

Addressing a press conference along with MP M Srinivas Reddy, TRS MP B Venkatesh Netakhani said that the state government has 11 per cent share in the factory at Ramagundam but he was not invited for the review meeting, which two Union ministers had taken up. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy should answer why the local MP was not allowed in the meeting as per the protocol, questioned the TRS leader. The MP further alleged that Union ministers were speaking lies on the supplies of urea. He said that BJP MPs and Union Ministers were spreading lies that Centre supplied 6.25 Lakh tonnes of urea out of the 13 Lakh metric tonnes allocated. The Centre has not even released 1.17 million tonnes urea. The union ministers should make it clear how many jobs were given to people of Telangana in the 800 additional jobs in the Ramagundam factory, asked Venkatesh alleging that all the jobs were given to outsiders.

Venkatesh said the villagers from two nearby villages had protested against the pollution and they had participated in the meeting on their behalf. "The BJP cadre with over enthusiasm tried to attacked us, " said Venkatesh.

The TRS MP questioned as to why the Centre was not forming tribunals on river water disputes between States. The MP said that they would raise these issues in the coming Parliament sessions. He also said that the MPs would raise about the highways, proposed new Electricty Bill. He questioned the stand of BJP leaders on new Electricity Bill. If the BJP leaders have commitment towards farmers they should come with TRS or should apologise people of the state, he said.