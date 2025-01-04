FGG urges CM to restrict Rythu Bharosa to 5 acres

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to limit the Rythu Barosa scheme to five acres of land only, and the land has to be under cultivation.

The FGG has given few suggestions to the CM on the implementation of the scheme. The FGG President, M Padmanabha Reddy, said that the government of India was giving Rs 10,000 to farmers having land up to five acres for agriculture. The Centre reduced the cost of fertilisers by increasing the subsidy on fertilisers to help the farming community and started Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance) to protect the farmers from the vagaries of nature.

The FGG secretary said that the Telangana government was giving free electricity to agricultural pump sets. The Rythu Bheema scheme is being implemented; loans up to Rs two lakh are being waived off, giving bonuses to certain varieties of paddy to help the farmers.

Padmanabha Reddy said that the earlier government gave Rs 10,000 per acre irrespective of land holding and to all lands whether they were under cultivation or not. This step has put a heavy burden on the State economy and has set up a wrong precedent. Most of the fallow lands were given Rythu Bandhu based on pattadar passbooks.